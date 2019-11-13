Clients can now enjoy local access to experienced carbonate sedimentologists, structural geologists and petrophysicists, as well as reservoir engineering and geomechanics experts from CGG’s Robertson Geology and Reservoir Sciences teams

Image: The CGG team at the company’s expanded Abu Dhabi Regional Geoscience Center. Photo: Courtesy of CGG.

CGG has established a Regional Geoscience Center in Abu Dhabi to deliver geophysical, geological and reservoir technology and support to clients across the Middle East. With this move, CGG is bringing its integrated geoscience offering for exploration, field development and production optimization directly to the doorstep of national and independent oil companies in the region.

CGG’s existing Abu Dhabi center has almost doubled in size to welcome the arrival of a team of geoscience experts in key technical disciplines to complement its existing seismic imaging and geoscience software teams. Clients can now enjoy local access to experienced carbonate sedimentologists, structural geologists and petrophysicists, as well as reservoir engineering and geomechanics experts from CGG’s Robertson Geology and Reservoir Sciences teams. In addition, CGG has Seismic Inversion, Satellite Mapping and Multi-Physics Imaging experts available in the region.

By increasing its geoscience presence in the Middle East, CGG is reaffirming its commitment to an important region where it currently has a high level of activity. As well as technical services, clients can now benefit from CGG’s GeoTraining capability to develop their in-house talent with tailored geoscience training and learning path programs.

Peter Whiting, SVP Geoscience EAME, CGG, said: “CGG’s Middle East Regional Geoscience Center in Abu Dhabi now offers much more than the excellence in seismic imaging for which it has been well known since its launch in 2001. It will serve as a strategic technology center where our clients can engage directly with our highly experienced team of geoscientists to meet their technical challenges and business needs.”

