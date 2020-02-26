Meishan California Smart City is a visionary new development combining the pioneering cultures of California and Sichuan to foster innovation, invention, and sustainability

CETY signs MOU with Meishan California Smart City China. (Credit: Pixabay/Akshay93)

Clean Energy Technologies, a clean energy company focusing on products in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, announced today that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Meishan California Smart Town Development Investment Company Ltd., China, to provide equipment and establish offices in Meishan California Smart City, located at Tianfu New Area, Sichuan Province, China.

Meishan California Smart City is a visionary new development combining the pioneering cultures of California and Sichuan to foster innovation, invention, and sustainability. The new city will champion new technologies, with a focus on clean and renewable energy breakthroughs; testing, inspection, and certification; hydrogen fuel; ag tech; and IOT and is anticipated to become a model for future smart cities.

Meishan City leaders have endorsed the concept of Meishan California Smart City as a 900-acre development project embracing California’s energy standards. The city is expected to feature California technology companies and provide state of the art facilities for innovation, research and development in clean and renewable energy, and opportunities for collaboration for complementary enterprises, products and services.

CETY’s energy efficiency products and solutions are well suited for and may be utilized in Meishan California Smart City’s green buildings, energy supply, and waste to energy plants that will be a part of the development project. CETY plans to use its presence at MCSC to market its products and services to the 500 million residents of Sichuan and five adjacent provinces, to other provinces across China, and to other countries in Asia.

The MOU provides that the parties will cooperate to negotiate a definitive agreement within three months to define logistics, funding, incentives, technical requirements, and the start date for the CETY’s official landing at Meishan California Smart City.

Source: Company Press Release