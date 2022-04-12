It forms part of Centrica Energy Assets’ ambitions to deliver 900MW of solar and battery storage by 2026

Centrica signs development deal for pipeline of grid-scale solar energy projects with Push Energy. (Credit: Centrica plc)

Centrica Business Solutions has signed a framework agreement with renewable energy developer Push Energy, to build a pipeline of solar farm projects in the UK.

It forms part of Centrica Energy Assets’ ambitions to deliver 900MW of solar and battery storage by 2026.

Push Energy is renowned for its ability to develop, construct and operate high quality renewable energy assets, and has delivered 350MW of energy projects across grid-scale and roof top solar. Centrica Energy Assets, a team established by Centrica Business Solutions to develop large scale, grid-connected solar and battery storage assets in the UK and Europe, will work with Push to take projects from site identification to commercial operation.

In addition, Centrica will use Push as a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider to build solar projects that are developed through a framework agreement between Centrica Energy Assets and Push.

Bill Rees, Director of Centrica Energy Assets, said, “This is an important relationship and a big step towards our aim to develop, build, manage and optimise a 900MW portfolio of Centrica-owned solar and battery projects, that will help provide our customers with clean energy.”

Amit Oza, Chief Commercial officer of Push said, “Push is committed to helping the UK reach net zero by 2050, by developing and constructing sustainable solar farms that give back to the local community. Working with Centrica is an excellent opportunity which will help us accelerate this process.”

Centrica has committed to reach Net Zero by 2045 and for its customers by 2050. Reducing the carbon content of the company’s energy supply by supporting the expansion and take-up of clean energy is core to achieving Net Zero.

Source: Company Press Release