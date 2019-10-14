Subscribe

POWER

OIL & GAS

MINING

OUR TITLES

LATEST WHITE PAPERS

Alphatec Work Report: Asment Temara Plant

Oil & GasUpstreamOffshore

Hydrogen Induced Crack Resistant Steel Plate

Brown McFarlane Ltd - High Grade Carbon Stainless and Duplex Steels

Oil & GasUpstreamOffshore

Stainless, Duplex, and Super Duplex Steel Plate

Brown McFarlane Ltd - High Grade Carbon Stainless and Duplex Steels

Oil & GasUpstreamOffshore

PROSERNAT: SmartSulf™ Process in Direct Oxidation Mode for Very Lean Acid Gas

PROSERNAT - Process Technologies Licensing & Modular Treatment Units Specialists

Oil & GasDownstreamNatural Gas

Deals

ADNOC nearing deal to sell stake in gas pipeline business to investor group

ADNOC nearing deal to sell stake in gas pipeline business to investor group

UK’s Walney Extension signs deal to sell transmission assets

UK’s Walney Extension signs deal to sell transmission assets

Contracts

Projects

The Goro mine in New Caledonia is one of the biggest nickel mines in the world. Image courtesy of Barsamuphe.

Goro Nickel-Cobalt Mine

Penglai Oil Fields, Bohai Bay

Fukushima gas-fired power station

Orbost Gas Processing Plant Upgrade

Features & Analysis

Company Insight

Company Releases