The Pará State Environmental Agency-Semas has formally approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by issuing the Preliminary Licence (LP) for the Centaurus Metals’ Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil

Centaurus environmental licence for Jaguar project. (Credit: 652234 from Pixabay)

Centaurus Metals has secured the formal approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for its fully-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil.

The Australian iron ore company obtained the EIA through the issuance of the Preliminary Licence (LP) for the Jaguar project from the Pará state environmental agency Semas.

Last month, the Pará State Environmental Committee (COEMA) approved the company’s EIA and LP for the Brazilian project, subject to internal environmental agency processes.

It follows the technical approval of the company’s Mining Lease Application (PAE) and Installation Licence (LI) by the Brazilian National Mining Agency (ANM).

Semas has now completed all of its internal processes and the LP has been formally issued.

Centaurus managing director Darren Gordon said: “The approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and issue of the Preliminary Licence (LP) represented further important milestones towards the development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

“When combined with the grant of the LP/LI for the powerline route and the previously announced technical approval of the Mining Lease application by the ANM, Centaurus is now very well placed from a regulatory perspective for the next stages of project development.

“Most of the key development approvals are now in place, significantly de-risking our development pathway and putting us in an excellent position to advance one of the world’s most significant new green nickel projects towards development.”

Centaurus said that the issuance of LP is a key milestone for the Jaguar Nickel project, confirming that the project is both environmentally and socially sound.

With the issuance of LP, the company is now allowed to begin the next stage of the environmental approval process.

The process begins with the Installation Licence (LI) application in the form of the Environmental Control Plan (PCA) with the Environmental Agency, which is expected later this month.

With the approval of the LI, Centaurus will have all the required environmental approvals in place to begin the on-site construction of the Jaguar project.

The Australian iron ore company is looking to obtain the LI in the second half of 2024.