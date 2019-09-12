Located in Thuringia, the wind farm is equipped with four Vestas V136 turbines

Image: CEE Group has acquired 14.4MW Mohlis Wind Farm from Juwi Group. Photo: courtesy of makunin/Pixabay

Hamburg-based energy asset management company CEE Group has acquired the 14.4MW Mohlis Wind Farm from Juwi Group for an undisclosed price.

Located about 20km northeast of the city of Gera in Thuringia, the wind farm is equipped with four Vestas V136 turbines, each with an installed capacity of 3.6MW with 149 meters in hub height while the rotor diameter is 136 meters.

The solar plants generate 50 million kilowatt hours of climate-friendly electricity which is enough to power 16,000 households. Additionally, the wind farm offsets 37,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

CEE Group CEO Detlef Schreibe said: “We are delighted with the acquisition of Mohlis, the juwi anniversary wind farm. This transaction demonstrates the very collaborative and successful partnership between our two companies in both the wind and photovoltaic sectors. Our goal is to continue to work together and to pursue further projects as partners.”

Juwi Operations & Maintenance is responsible for the technical operation of the Mohlis Wind Farm.

Juwi CEO Michael Class said: “We are delighted that this special wind farm also has a special operator, with whom we have been working together for many years in a trusting and successful way.”

With the acquisition of the Mohlis Wind Farm, CEE Group has an onshore wind energy portfolio with an installed capacity of 405 MW and a solar photovoltaic portfolio with a combined capacity of 315MW. On the other hand, electricity production of the German firm’s energy assets in 2018 was nearly 1.1 billion kilowatt hours (kWh).

CEE Group’s recent acquisition

In May, CEE Group had acquired 16.5MW wind farm in Saarland, Germany. The wind farm features six GE 2.75-120 units with hub heights of 139 meters each on hybrid towers of the Max Bögl Group.

Headquartered in Hamburg, CEE Group is a private equity group that specialises in investing in physical assets and manages assets of about €1.4bn (£1.2bn).