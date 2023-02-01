News of the death toll from non-roadway collisions in US industry comes as the US Department of Labor invites comments on a proposed rule change to improve powered-haulage safety at surface mine operations

New research from industrial safety specialists Carroll Technologies Group has revealed that 1,807 deaths were caused by non-roadway collisions at US mining, construction and industrial facilities in the years 2011 to 2021.

Some 532 of these deaths were caused by non-roadway collisions in the US mining industry in the years 2011 to 2021 (inclusive) of which there were 19 deaths in 2021.

Overall there were 143 non-roadway collision deaths recorded by the US Bureau of Labor in 2021 (a similar rate to previous years).

The research is based on data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and follows the release of the latest Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries last month:

News of the death toll from non-roadway collisions in US industry comes as the US Department of Labor invites comments on a proposed rule change to improve powered-haulage safety at surface mine operations:

Proposed rule (86 FR 50496) would require require mine operators employing six or more miners to develop a written safety program:

Carroll Technologies Group believes such safety requirements could be mandated across all US industry in future (not just surface mine operations).

Over last decade, there were 1,807 non-roadway collision deaths in total recorded by the US Bureau of Labor, of which:

118 were due to non-roadway vehicle collisions

425 were due to non-roadway collision with object other than vehicle

327 involved being caught between a rolling powered vehicle and another object

763 involve being struck or run over by a rolling powered vehicle

174 involved being struck by swinging part of powered vehicle.

The breakdown by industry of non-roadway collision deaths 2011-21 is as follows:

Mining: 532

Construction: 201

Trade, transportation and utilities: 337

Other 737

Carroll has launched its Collision Avoidance Alert campaign with three main aims:

1) To ensure all US businesses are ready and compliant with likely Government-mandated collision avoidance rules.

2) To raise awareness around best-practice on site to avoid collisions

3) To promote current best-practice when it comes to the use of collision-avoidance technology.

Carroll Technologies is actively engaged in ensuring US construction, trade, transportation and utility operations are prepared for future Government-mandated collision avoidance rules by ensuring they have safety plans and the right technology in place.

Chief Operating Officer of Carroll Technologies Group Allen Haywood said: “Improvements in collision avoidance technology have seen a gradual reduction in deaths due to non-roadway collisions over the last decade. But 286 deaths in 2021 across the US is still far to many. Most of these tragedies are avoidable with the right training and technology in place.

“Carroll has always been focused on safety by providing products and services for all areas of the workplace.

“Currently we are seeing a lot of interest from the end users as well as the regulatory agencies because of the large number of recent near misses, collisions and accidents in industries with moving equipment especially in congested and tight areas.

“From the largest projects to the smallest, cost-effective technology is available to ensure personnel and equipment are tracked and collisions avoided.”

Carroll has produced a free five-point Collision Avoidance Alert safety poster which is available via this link along with the full research data and information on recommended collision avoidance technologies.

