Carnarvon provides update on interpretation of the 2019 Keraudren 3D seismic survey. (Credit: Carnarvon Petroleum Limited)

Carnarvon Petroleum has provided an update on initial interpretation of the 2019 Keraudren 3D seismic survey over the Dorado and Roc fields and surrounding area. The new data is being used to support the Dorado development and further near field exploration in the Bedout sub-basin.

The 2019 Keraudren 3D seismic acquisition has successfully delivered a very high quality data set

Apus and Pavo remain robust and attractive prospects of ongoing interest

These prospects are proximal to the Dorado field with the potential to benefit from this development

Carnarvon Petroleum has advised that the new Keraudren 3D seismic has successfully delivered a very high quality data set over the Dorado and Roc fields and surrounding area based on the fast track data set. A higher quality data set is due to be received before the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The Keraudren 3D seismic data was acquired in 2019 using world first ‘source over streamer’ technology.

The resultant 3D seismic data volume has improved the visibility of the key geological intervals associated within the hydrocarbon zones of the Dorado and Roc fields and by extension within these intervals in the surrounding area.

The seismic mapping has confirmed the structural integrity of the Apus prospect (previously mapped on the Bilby 2D data) and the Pavo prospect.

Carnarvon recently applied semi-automated seismic interpretation software to the new Keraudren 3D data. The results provide a clearer view of the Dorado field, the surrounding prospects and the basinal architecture covered by the new data. This is illustrated in Figure 1 and supporting Table 1 in a seismic line between the Dorado field and the Apus prospect.

Carnarvon’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Cook said:

‘We clearly know that we are working in a prolific new hydrocarbon basin on the North West Shelf, most particularly following the successful Dorado and Roc discoveries and appraisal results. We are currently working with thenew Keraudren 3D seismic data to determine follow upexploration potential in the area and to support the Dorado field development work. Whilst still very early in the mapping process, exploration wise, we are very encouraged by the observations fromour team’s work to date.’

The Keraudren 3D seismic was acquired across a portion of the Santos-operated WA-437-P (Carnarvon 20% interest) and WA-438-P (Carnarvon 30% interest).