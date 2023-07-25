Trafford Council, the local planning authority of the Metropolitan Borough of Trafford, has granted the planning permission for the 1GW (1040MW/2080MWh) Trafford BESS facility, which will become the world’s largest storage project

Carlton Power will build 1GW BESS project in Trafford, UK. (Credit: Alex Rich on Unsplash)

Carlton Power has secured planning permission for a £750m battery energy storage scheme (BESS) to be constructed at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park in Greater Manchester, UK.

Trafford Council, the local planning authority of the Metropolitan Borough of Trafford, has granted planning permission for the BESS facility.

With 1GW (1040MW/2080MWh) capacity, the Trafford BESS facility will become the world’s largest such project, said the UK-based energy infrastructure developer.

The company will commence the project construction in Q1 2024, subject to a final investment decision (FID), with plans to begin commercial operations in Q1 2025.

Trafford BESS will strengthen the energy security and resilience in northwest England and support renewable power generation and energy transition in the region, said Carlton Power.

Carlton Power founder and CEO Keith Clarke said: “Carlton Power acquired the former coal-fired power station in 2008 to redevelop the site for new energy projects.

“With the approval of the BESS, this brings the total investment value of the site to £2bn, which will deliver significant economic benefits to the Greater Manchester region and help to deliver the regional net-zero targets.

“The investment in the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park over the next 2-5 years demonstrates Carlton’s long-term vision and commitment to re-energising the Trafford site.”

Carlton Power said that the company is in advanced talks with companies to finance, build and operate the Trafford BESS, its second major energy project to receive planning consent.

Earlier this year, the UK Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) shortlisted the £50m first phase of the project to receive government financial support.

DESNZ shortlisted the project for the Government’s Hydrogen Business Model/Net Zero Hydrogen Fund in the first Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR1).

In September last year, Trafford Council granted consent for the company’s 200MW Trafford Green Hydrogen, said to be the UK’s largest consented green hydrogen scheme.

In addition, Carlton Power recently secured planning permission for one of the UK’s first hydrogen pipelines at the Trafford site.

Carlton Power European BESS development head Chris McKerrow said: “Our BESS scheme will make a significant contribution to the resilience of the North West’s energy system and, combined with our green hydrogen scheme and the cryobattery project, underlines Trafford Park’s importance to the energy transition in the region and the journey towards Net Zero.”

“Trafford Council and other local organisations, like the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, recognize the importance of the BESS and the green hydrogen scheme to the energy transition, to inward investment and to the regeneration of land, much of it vacant for over 20 years.

“We are delighted to have secured planning consent for the world’s largest BESS and our focus now turns towards financing and building the scheme.”