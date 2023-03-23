The area is being accessed from the current open pit, and with exploration drilling on hold at present, a decision was made to bulk sample the area and process the material through the milling plant.

Caracal Gold announces discovery of new high-grade zone. (Credit: omid roshan on Unsplash)

Caracal Gold PLC, the expanding East African gold producer with over 1,300,000oz of JORC compliant gold resources, is pleased to announce the discovery of a new high-grade zone above the current underground workings and above the areas drilled as part of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on the Kilimapesa Hill deposit.

The area is being accessed from the current open pit, and with exploration drilling on hold at present, a decision was made to bulk sample the area and process the material through the milling plant.

Mining commenced on the zone on the 9th March 2023 and 360tpd is being processed through the milling plant. Current recoveries are 75% and plant availability over 85%.

At present 6 zones have been mapped, sampled and a bulk samples processed – these zones are numbered 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 3A, 3B. Each of these areas has then intensively sampled and the resulting information put into a mining plan which supports throughput of high-grade ore through the milling plant for the rest of March and for the 2nd quarter of 2023 (April, May and June).

The exploration team is now extending the work on the high-grade zone to define the full extent of the strike, this will be followed by trenching and sampling and ultimately drilling with the goal of defining high grade ore for long-term processing through the milling plant and to include the ounces into the Kilimapesa Hill MRE.

Source: Company Press Release