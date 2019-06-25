Capstone Mining reported that operations have restarted at its Pinto Valley mine, located 125km east of Phoenix in Arizona, US.

Image: Pinto Valley mine is located 125km east of Phoenix in Arizona, US. Photo courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

Since announcing the temporary curtailment of operations on June 20th, advancements by fire crews have now allowed for operations to safely restart.

At over 96,000 acres, the Woodbury Fire remains a serious concern and the Southwest Area Incident Management Team (“SAIMT”) continues to conduct operations in the area of Pinto Valley. We remain in close contact with SAIMT to stay informed and connected to any changes in firefighting strategy.

“We are very appreciative of the efforts of all the emergency responders who have been battling the Woodbury Fire and for the coordination between SAIMT and our team at Pinto Valley, which now allows for the safe restart of operations,” said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. “Our site has not sustained any physical damage, and there have been no reports of any serious injuries to frontline personnel during these intensive activities. This is a testament to the professionalism and poise shown by all those involved in this multi-jurisdictional emergency response effort.”

Capstone does not expect that the curtailment will impact our ability to meet operating or cost guidance at Pinto Valley. With fire crews still conducting operations in the area to address the ongoing risk of the Woodbury Fire, there may be some impact to day-to-day operations at Pinto Valley. However, as containment of the fire continues to improve, we anticipate being able to return to normal operating levels shortly. The health and safety of our people is our top priority and we will communicate any changes to these plans should the need arise.

Source: Company Press Release