Canada Nickel announces creation of ExploreCo subsidiary with spin-out of eastern exploration properties and consolidation of Crawford regional land package. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (“Canada Nickel” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (“Noble”) dated July 5th, 2024 whereby Canada Nickel and Noble will contribute certain mining properties, including the existing Mann joint venture, into a new private company (“ExploreCo”) to consolidate their respective interests in the portfolio of nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario.

As part of the transaction, Canada Nickel will consolidate ownership of the mining rights and access to the surface rights for certain key patents in Aubin, Crawford, Carnegie, Dargavel, Kidd, Lennox, Lucas, Nesbitt, Prosser, and Wark townships currently held by Noble, which facilitates and simplifies future development of Crawford and other nearby regional properties held by Canada Nickel.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, commented: “Today is the first of a set of transactions designed to unlock value from our significant asset portfolio. The creation of ExploreCo will facilitate the ability to realize the future value of these properties that are not currently recognized in Canada Nickel’s market value. This transaction also allows the Company to consolidate the surface rights, remaining claims, and patents around the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project to simplify the development of Crawford and our future projects.”

Overview of ExploreCo

ExploreCo, the name of which will be announced in due course, will be led by Canada Nickel’s current Vice President of Exploration, Steve Balch. Canada Nickel will also continue to operate and provide administrative and technical support to ExploreCo. Noble will have the right to nominate one director to the Board of Directors of ExploreCo, Canada Nickel will have the right to appoint 2 directors, and 2 directors will be mutually agreed. ExploreCo may seek to become publicly listed if market conditions permit.

ExploreCo will control 1,989 mining claims totaling approximately 42,000 hectares and will include nickel properties in Mann, Newmarket, and Reaume Townships as well as Calder, Galna, McCool, Moody, Mortimer, Stimson, and other properties currently held by Canada Nickel.

The first $5 million of funding for ExploreCo will be provided from existing funds by Canada Nickel, after which costs will be funded by pro rata ownership, which will initially be 80% Canada Nickel and 20% Noble. Canada Nickel and Noble will continue to maintain their existing royalty rights on the ExploreCo claims, as will previous claim owners who had vended claims to Noble.

Consolidation of Crawford Region Mining & Surface Rights

As part of the transaction, Noble will also transfer 832 mining claims and 291 mining patents to Canada Nickel in Calder, Duff, Jamieson, Jessop, and MacDiarmid townships. Noble retains certain exploration rights for non-nickel opportunities subject to Canada Nickel approval on the properties that it previously owned in Carnegie, Prosser, Kidd, and Wark townships. Canada Nickel will also issue 162,000 common shares to Noble to be utilized to consolidate ownership of a set of properties which are currently owned by a third party.

The transactions under the LOI remain subject to the parties negotiating a definitive agreement, as well as other customary conditions and receipt of all regulatory and third party approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. As such, Noble and Canada Nickel will announce further details as work on the transaction proceeds.

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a “qualified person” as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.