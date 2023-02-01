The investment, announced by Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, is said to support sustainable mining practices and create well-paying jobs

Jansen mine shaft in Saskatechewan, Canada. (Credit: BHP)

The Canadian government has announced a $100m investment in Australian mining company BHP to support its $7.5bn low-emissions potash mine development project in Canada.

The investment is said to support sustainable mining practices and create well-paying jobs that will support global demand for Canada’s critical minerals.

Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, announced the investment, which will be made through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Champagne said: “This investment shows that our government is committed to the hard-working people of Saskatchewan as well as to Canada’s mining and agricultural sectors.

“Potash is a critical and strategic resource in the global agricultural industry, and we are pleased to partner with BHP on this project to bring strong economic benefits to Saskatchewan.

“This project will lead to the creation of hundreds of well-paying jobs for Canadians while also encouraging green initiatives in the mining industry.”

BHP’s potash mine located in Jansen, Saskatchewan is expected to generate the lowest direct emissions than any potash mine in the world.

Through the project, BHP aims to minimise its carbon footprint, improve worker safety, and implement technology to further reduce emissions from operations.

The Jansen potash mine is said to support the production of critical minerals that boost transformation and growth across the Canadian economy.

It will also create 600 highly skilled jobs and more than 100 co-op terms for students, and support Indigenous communities through employment and economic opportunities.

BHP Minerals Americas president Ragnar Udd said: “The demand for potash will continue to grow due to a need to increase crop yields to feed a growing population. Canada has some of the best potash deposits in the world, along with a great skill base and strength in resource development.

“We know that being successful is not just about what you mine but also about how you mine, and we take this responsibility seriously. Jansen Stage 1 is setting a new standard for potash – not just for Canada but around the globe.

“BHP is honoured to partner with the government, Indigenous peoples and the people of Saskatchewan to create a mine that will use the latest technology to deliver a productive, efficient and sustainable operation that will bring widespread benefits to the region, the people of Saskatchewan and BHP shareholders for decades to come.”