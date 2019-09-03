A net zero North Sea: Building the world’s first carbon-free oil and gas basin
The Oil & Gas Technology Centre is bidding to offset all emissions created as a result of operations in the UK Continental Shelf
The Oil & Gas Technology Centre is bidding to offset all emissions created as a result of operations in the UK Continental Shelf
The North Sea basin has produced almost 40 billion barrels of oil
The Fulcrum mobile dam inspection app has been developed by Spatial Networks
Dams in New Zealand have played an important role in securing hydropower
North America has a strong focus on nuclear power. The US and
Brown McFarlane Ltd - High Grade Carbon Stainless and Duplex Steels
Brown McFarlane Ltd - High Grade Carbon Stainless and Duplex Steels