California American Water has closed its agreement to acquire the operating assets of the Hillview Company to become the new water provider to its approximately 1,500 customers.

Hillview Water Company is a family owned Class B Water Utility in Madera County and is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission. It serves approximately 1,500 homes and businesses in Oakhurst, Raymond, and Coursegold. California American Water currently supplies water service to over 60,000 homes and businesses in the Central Valley and nearly 180,000 customers within the State of California. Hillview Water Company customers will be served by California American Water’s water treatment and distribution operators who are experts in their fields certified through the California State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water.

“We are pleased to begin operations and look forward to serving our Hillview customers,” said California American Water’s Director of Northern California Operations S. Audie Foster. “We are working closely with the current Hillview team to welcome them to California American Water.”

Hillview customers are expected to receive welcome packets and customer information by mail. The information includes new contact information, payment options and restrictions on the local office during the COVID-19 emergencies.

“We have worked hard to serve our community and I’m pleased to welcome California American Water to our area,” said Hillview Water Company co-owner Roger Forrester.

In 2021, California American Water expects to expand its services and programs to the Hillview area, including its Low Income Rate Assistance program and at-home conservation services. However, customers will have immediate access to its 24-hour customer service line (1-888-237-1333) for questions about water service, billing or to report water system emergencies. In addition, Hillview customers will also have access to California American Water’s online customer service portal, MyWater, where they can review their account, pay bills and read important service announcements in different languages.

