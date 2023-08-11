Titan Project has an Inferred Resource of 46 Million Tonnes grading 48.32% Fe2O3, 0.24% V and 14.88% TiO2

Cachee Gold Mines Acquires Advanced Stage Vanadium Project. (Credit: omid roshan on Unsplash)

Cachee Gold Mines Corp. (“Cachee” or the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Osprey Advanced Materials Corp. (“Osprey”) are pleased to announce closing of the acquisition of the Titan project (“Titan Project”) from Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (“Silver Elephant”).

Alex Storcheus, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Osprey and Cachee commented: “We are very pleased to announce this catalytic acquisition for Cachee. The global demand for innovative renewable energy storage solutions is expected to grow significantly in the next decade and we are delighted to be a part of this exciting opportunity. We intend to leverage our team’s battery metals expertise in taking a fresh and modern look at the Titan Project, which has history dating back to the early 1940s. We thank our shareholders for their support and their patience to date and look forward to unveiling further exciting updates.”

John Lee, CEO and Executive Chairman of Silver Elephant commented: “Working with Alex and his team at Cachee has been a top-notch experience. We are confident Cachee will make great strides with Titan Project.”

The Titan Project is located at Flett and Angus Townships, 120 kilometers northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The property (the “Property”) comprising the Titan Project consists of 262 contiguous hectares comprising 17 patented claims, with access to water, roads and electrical power.

Source: Company Press Release