The floating solar plant is located in Windsor, California and has a capacity of 1.78MW

The plant uses Ciel & Terre's patented Hydrelio technology. (Credit: C2 Energy Capital)

Renewable energy and storage assets investor C2 Energy Capital has acquired a floating solar project from Ciel & Terre.

The plant uses Ciel & Terre’s patented Hydrelio technology which helps to float a grid of 4,959 high-performance solar modules on the surface of a recycled water storage pond in the Town of Windsor.

Covering about 22% of the pond’s surface, the system allows for further expansion of it. The modules are cooled by the underlying water and the array helps slow surface evaporation and algae growth, without impacting the pond’s ecology.

C2 Energy Capital co-founder and managing partner Candice Michalowicz said: “The acquisition of this advanced floating solar system further diversifies and strengthens our power-generation portfolio.

“C2 Energy Capital continues to lead by adopting novel photovoltaic technologies that reduce greenhouse gasses and generate clean renewable energy.”

Town of Windsor signed PPA for floating solar system

The Town of Windsor has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the floating solar project.

About 90% of energy required for water reclamation and associated operations are generated by the solar facility. In addition, the system is expected to reduce the facilities’ electricity costs by 30% as compared to grid services.

Ciel & Terre managing director Eva Pauly-Bowles said: “Collaborating with a leading developer and asset owner like C2 Energy Capital helps to streamline financing on large projects. It’s especially critical when implementing our floating PV systems that are relatively new in the U.S. compared to Asia and Europe.”

In April last year, C2 Energy Capital has completed its 100th solar photovoltaic (PV) facility.