Hebron Oil Platform. (Credit: Shhewitt/ Wikipedia)

The Development Plan Amendment (DPA) for the Hebron Field, along with an addendum presented by ExxonMobil Canada Properties (ExxonMobil), has received approval from the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB). The federal and Newfoundland and Labrador governments have ratified the Board’s Fundamental Decision.

This ratification empowers ExxonMobil and its partners to proceed with the development of sands within the Jeanne d’Arc Formation, which were not addressed in the initial Hebron Development Plan. The approval is contingent upon the conditions outlined in Decision Report 2023.01.

During the approval process, the Board took into account guidance from the C-NLOPB Development Plan Staff Analysis, as well as feedback received during the public consultation period.

The new development will utilise the existing Hebron workforce and facilities, staying within the current drilling and production capacity limits of the Hebron field.

The application underwent a review in the context of the 2011 Canadian Environmental Assessment Act Comprehensive Study of the Hebron Project and an Environmental Assessment Amendment in 2017.

No modifications are needed for the installation, equipment deployment, operations, shipping activities, safety zones, and no new excavated drill centres or drilling installations are required.

Environmental impacts associated with the amendment align with those assessed in the previous Comprehensive Study.

Since the commencement of production in 2017, ExxonMobil has implemented new technology and operational changes to identify, mitigate, and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the Hebron Field.

GHG emissions are anticipated to remain below the levels estimated in the Comprehensive Study Report and approved in the original Development Plan.

During the application review, the C-NLOPB staff conducted a reassessment of the Estimated Ultimate Recovery (EUR) for the most likely recoverable oil and contingent gas estimates in the Jeanne d’Arc Formation. The Proven and Probable (2P) EUR for the Jeanne d’Arc Formation was estimated to be 165 million barrels in 2023, higher than the 2012 estimation of 132 million barrels.