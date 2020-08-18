The C-Kore Subsea Testing tools are used by operators and contractors worldwide on both fault-finding operations and new installation campaigns

C-Kore supports Total with subsea testing operations in the North Sea. (Credit: C-Kore Systems Ltd.)

C-Kore Systems deployed their Subsea Testing tools on Total’s Greater Laggan Area, West of Shetland to perform electrical testing on the field’s umbilicals. With the fast and accurate data provided by C-Kore’s Subsea TDR, discontinuities were quickly located, saving time and money compared to traditional subsea testing techniques.

The C-Kore Subsea Testing tools are used by operators and contractors worldwide on both fault-finding operations and new installation campaigns. The tools provide quick feedback, saving customers money by reducing the time needed to perform subsea tests. The autonomous units also require no extra personnel offshore.

Greg Smith, General Manager of C-Kore commented further, “Our Subsea TDR tool has proven to be very valuable to our customers and the detailed information it provides is not achievable with any other measuring equipment. We have kept operation simple, in line with our entire design philosophy. In this day and age, automating the testing process to deploy with fewer personnel on the vessels is key.”

C-Kore received two prestigious awards in 2019. In February they won the Subsea UK Innovation and Technology award, and in April they won the coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise, in the Innovation category.

