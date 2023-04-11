The first oil was produced at DHIBM-3H well, which was drilled from the BW MaBoMo production facility to a depth of 3,883m into the Gamba sandstone reservoir on the Hibiscus field, using Borr Norve jack-up rig

The first oil was achieved at DHIBM-3H well. (Credit: Nico Franz from Pixabay)

Oil and gas company BW Energy has achieved the first oil from the first phase of its Hibiscus/Ruche development, located in the Dussafu licence, offshore Gabon.

The first oil was achieved at DHIBM-3H well, which was drilled from the BW MaBoMo production facility to a depth of 3,883m into the Gamba sandstone reservoir on the Hibiscus field.

It was drilled using Borr Norve jack-up rig and the oil produced is transported by pipeline to the BW Adolo FPSO for processing and storage before offloading to oil tankers.

The production performance from the first well is consistent with expectations and is currently stabilised at about 6,000 barrels per day, said the company.

BW Energy CEO Carl Krogh Arnet said: “We delivered the first oil from Hibiscus / Ruche on schedule with an excellent HSE performance.

“This represents the first of several steps on a path for successive production growth in Gabon as we complete the drilling program and asset upgrades through 2023 and into early 2024.”

BW Energy commenced the drilling operations at the Dussafu licence, at the beginning of this year, following the successful installation of the production facility, risers, and pipelines.

Its Phase 1 drilling campaign targets four Hibiscus Gamba and two Ruche Gamba wells which are expected to be completed in early 2024.

The wells are anticipated to add around 30,000 barrels per day of total oil production.

BW Energy is currently installing the gas lift compressor on the BW Adolo for commissioning and start-up, which had priority during the high-activity period onboard the FPSO.

Arnet added: “In parallel, work progresses towards start-up of the new gas lift compressor to support production from the existing six Tortue wells while also moving ahead with the drilling of the next Hibiscus / Ruche production wells as planned.”

The Dussafu license is owned and operated by BW Energy Gabon with a 73.5% interest. Panoro Energy and Gabon Oil are the other partners, with 17.5% and 9% stakes, respectively.