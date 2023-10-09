Buru will advance the Rafael Phase 1 project under a two-phase development strategy, with an engineering concept that includes a small, scalable hybrid gas-to-power and renewables project in Kimberley, Western Australia

Buru will undertake a two-phase strategy for the Rafael project. (Credit: Jens Rademacher on Unsplash)

Buru Energy has contracted engineering services provider GHD for the pre-front-end engineering design (FEED) study at its Rafael Phase 1 development in Western Australia.

GHD is a professional services company that provides concept select-level engineering for the initial phase of development at the Rafael condensate resource.

The Rafael Phase 1 development is the first proven significant conventional gas and condensate field in the Canning Basin of Western Australia.

Buru Energy intends to undertake a two-phase development strategy for the Rafael project.

The engineering concept for the first phase of development includes a small and scalable hybrid gas-to-power and renewables project in Kimberley, Western Australia.

The scalable liquified natural gas (LNG) facility will be complemented with a 50% renewable energy supply from local and regional solar and battery storage.

Buru CEO Thomas Nador said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with GHD on this critical scope of work to progress the Rafael Phase 1 development.

“The work over the next several months will enable Buru to define the Phase 1 Rafael development to a level of maturity that will enable it to proceed to FEED next year for this potentially transformative energy project in the Kimberley.

“We are demonstrating that Buru is delivering on its plans to generate benefits to its shareholders, Traditional Owners, the Government and Kimberley communities.”

GHD is expected to complete the Pre-FEED engineering works for the first phase of Rafael project development in the first half of 2024.

It will advance the project to FEED in the early second half of 2024, the Final Investment Decision (FID) in the second half of 2025, and the first production in the second half of 2027.

Buru said that the concept selection and pre-FEED engineering for a larger, second-phase development at Rafael will be determined based results of appraisal drilling.

The Phase 2 development, currently planned for the second half of 2024, will be based on mid to high-resource volume estimates of Rafael’s contingent resources.

The Phase 2 development concept will include ammonia, methanol, or LNG export, complemented by carbon capture and storage.