Bureau Veritas signs agreement with Shell to help reduce emissions from operations. (Credit: Pixource from Pixabay)

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions represents a major ambition of all energy operators. Bureau Veritas supports clients to meet society’s energy needs while building a more sustainable low carbon future.

Methane emissions are a major component of indirect greenhouse gas emissions generated along the oil and gas value chain. Shell, a leading global energy and petrochemicals group, has set a target to maintain methane emissions intensity below 0.2% by 20252. Bureau Veritas has been awarded a framework agreement to provide support and help enable the company to move towards achieving that target.

With worldwide reach, the new enterprise framework agreement with Bureau Veritas allows Shell to benefit from expert solutions in detection of leaks across all assets. Bureau Veritas’ Leak Detection and Repair solutions (LDAR) enable Shell to monitor, quantify and control emissions in order to minimize its carbon footprint. These solutions integrate advanced technologies such as Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), laser and ultrasonic technologies as well as the use of drones to optimize inspections.

“At Bureau Veritas, we support a climate change mitigation-oriented strategy while supporting the development of activities in the Energy sector. Leak detection management is a crucial operation to help reconcile these challenges by improving the health and safety of employees, minimizing environmental impact and improving energy efficiency” stated Bruno FERREYRA, Executive Vice President Oil & Gas Service Line for Bureau Veritas.

Bureau Veritas provides a full range of services that contribute to securing energy supply by reducing risk, improving reliability, and optimizing the efficiency of industrial assets in complex environments.

In order to limit global warming which impacts our society, Bureau Veritas is supporting the world’s energy transition. It enables customers to produce efficiently to meet today’s and future energy needs while developing new low-carbon solutions.

Source: Company Press Release