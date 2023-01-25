The Mirage Project comprises 198 claims with a total surface area of 8,884 hectares (staked and optioned claims), located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region

Brunswick Exploration has staked additional claims in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec. (Credit: Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash)

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”; TSX-V: BRW) is pleased to announce that it has staked additional claims in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec, in an area that is highly prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatites. The Company has also optioned a claim block from Globex Mining Enterprises (“Globex”; TSX: GMX) that is adjacent to these new claims, collectively called the Mirage Project.

Mirage Project

The Mirage Project comprises 198 claims with a total surface area of 8,884 hectares (staked and optioned claims), located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region. Fruitful discussions with a geologist that worked the area twenty-five years ago for gold exploration led to the staking of the BRW claims, as he recorded the presence of several angular pegmatitic glacial boulders hosting well-defined, decimetric spodumene crystals, located at the SW extremity of the newly staked claims. The largest observed boulder measured 8 meters by 4 meters by 3 meters. Pale grey spodumene crystals were positively identified following lithium flame tests. The large size of the boulders, their quantity and angular nature indicate a proximal source.

Furthermore, compilation work indicates that the overall claim group hosts lithium lithogeochemical anomalies above 100 ppm Li in altered basalts (Quebec government SIGEOM database), suggesting local alteration from influx of lithium rich fluids. No exploration work for lithium has been done in the area, and the majority of the claim group is located up-ice from the glacial boulders.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “We are very happy to announce this new claim package to our increasing grassroots lithium holdings across Quebec and Canada. The presence of sizeable angular spodumene-bearing float on the project combined with lithium geochemical anomalies point to the local presence of LCT pegmatites. We will be providing updated exploration plans for 2023 in the coming weeks which will include the exciting new Mirage Project.”

