Broad Reach Power to build 15 battery storage projects.

Sabine van Erp from Pixabay-Broad Reach Power, a rapidly growing energy storage independent power producer (IPP) based in Houston which owns a three gigawatt portfolio of utility scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, Wyoming, California, Utah and Texas, today announced that it will build 15 utility-scale battery storage plant sites in areas near Houston and Odessa by the end of 2020. Six sites are expected to be online and operating this summer, and it is anticipated that the others will be under construction this fall. Each site will contain battery systems capable of storing and distributing up to 10 megawatts of power.

“Despite the turmoil of 2020, U.S. demand for lower cost and emission-free generation sources such as solar and wind is increasing, and this is fueling the need for more battery storage assets,” said Broad Reach Power Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer Steve Vavrik, whose company has begun development or construction of nearly $100 million of storage assets in less than a year since launching. “While many parts of the country grapple with economic challenges created by COVID-19, Texas is uniquely poised for continued industrial growth in the near future. Thanks to the state’s rapidly expanding and affordable clean power resources, reliable grid, deep talent base and business-friendly policies, Texas will be a prime location for data centers, manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their U.S. operations. However, the abundant, cheap and emission-free in-state generation resources these companies want, or sometimes even require, will need complementary storage assets to ensure the grid’s continued reliability.”

In addition to making the grid more resilient, these storage projects also provide utilities and grid operators with more options to bring the grid back online after an emergency such as a hurricane or tropical storm. They are emission-free, do not use scarce water resources, and are both small as well as modular so they can be constructed near customers with minimal intrusion. Each site is being developed using local civil and electrical engineers, surveyors, civil contractors, electrical contractors, and project managers.

Broad Reach Power plans to develop additional projects of this size in Texas as well as several larger projects in the Valley and Panhandle regions of the state and outside the region soon. The company was formed in July 2019 and is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners, and Mercuria Energy.

