The well, located 80.4km off the south-east coast of Trinidad, intersected hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs in fifteen segments

Image: BPTT used jackup rig to drill the Ginger exploration well. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

BP’s subsidiary BP Trinidad & Tobago (BPTT) has reported gas discovery with the Ginger exploration well located approximately 50 miles off the south-east coast of Trinidad.

The Ginger exploration well, which is planned to be completed by the end of November 2019, has been drilled into two untested fault blocks east of the Cashima Field in water depths of less than 300ft.

Ginger exploration well results to be evaluated further

BPTT plans to continue to evaluate the results of the Ginger well following the completion of drilling operations.

The firm used a jackup rig to drill the well, which intersected hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs in fifteen segments.

BPTT regional president Claire Fitzpatrick said: “This is positive news for both BPTT and the industry, as these discoveries continue BPTT’s exploration success on the Trinidad shelf following the Savannah and Macadamia commercial discoveries.

“We are continuing to see the benefits of the significant investment we have made in seismic processing and Ocean Bottom Seismic acquisition.

“The Columbus Basin is a maturing province and the Ginger discovery demonstrates that with the right technology we can continue to uncover further resource potential in the basin.

“This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the development of our Trinidad and Tobago operations and the wider industry.”

BP Trinidad and Tobago, which is 70% owned by BP and 30% by Repsol, owns a 100% stake in the Ginger exploration well.

Offshore Trinidad’s east coast, BPTT operates 15 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities.

In February 2019, BPTT started production from the Angelin gas project located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The Angelin gas project was delivered on time and within budget, said BP, which sanctioned the gas field development in June 2017 after signing gas sales agreement with Trinidad’s National Gas Company.

The offshore gas project, which is located within the northern Columbus Basin, comprises a new six-slot wellhead platform, four production wells with a production capacity of nearly 600 million standard cubic feet of gas a day (mmscfd), and a 26-inch subsea pipeline.