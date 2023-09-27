The 187MWdc Peacock Solar project is expected to come online in the second half of 2024, create up to 300 jobs during construction and provide more than $25m in tax revenue to the region, over the first 25 years of the project’s life

Peacock solar project will power a GCGV petrochemical complex. (Credit: BP p.l.c.)

British oil and gas company bp has commenced the construction on its 187MWdc Peacock Solar project, located 10 miles (16km) north of Corpus Christi in San Patricio County, Texas

Peacock Solar project is backed by a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV), a joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC.

The project is located close to the GCGV’s petrochemical complex and will supply all the renewable power generated at the project directly to the facility, under the PPA.

Once the construction is completed, the Peacock solar project is expected to generate adequate renewable energy to power the equivalent of 34,000 homes each year.

The project is expected to create around 300 jobs during construction and provide more than $25m in tax revenue over the initial 25 years of its life.

bp America chairman and president Dave Lawler said: “Securing this agreement and kicking off construction of Peacock helps support the transition to lower carbon energy, while benefiting local communities and the economy.

“It’s another way bp is accelerating growth of our US solar generation capacity, investing in America, and advancing our transformation to an integrated energy company.”

GCGV president Paul Fritsch said: “We want to be good stewards of our environment. Once online, the solar-generated electricity will be used to partially power our plant and help reduce emissions in support of a net-zero future.”

The British company said that its 50-50 joint venture (JV) partner Lightsource bp is developing the Texas solar project and managing the construction on its behalf.

Canadian construction company PCL Construction has been appointed as the primary engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the project.

PCL will install ultra-low carbon solar panels and trackers supplied by US-based solar panel manufacturers First Solar and GameChange Solar, respectively.

Furthermore, the Peacock solar project will also enable agricultural and biodiversity activities such as planting vegetation under and around the solar panels and sheep grazing at the site.