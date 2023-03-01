HyVal is a public-private collaborative initiative, which entails an investment of up to €2bn, and will have upto 2GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030, for producing green hydrogen at Castellón refinery

HyVal is a public-private collaborative initiative led by BP. (Credit: BP p.l.c.)

BP has unveiled its plans to build a green hydrogen cluster in the Valencia region, dubbed HyVal, at its Castellón refinery in Spain.

HyVal is a public-private collaborative initiative planned to be developed in two phases.

The project entails an investment of up to €2bn and will have up to 2GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030, for producing green hydrogen at Castellón refinery.

HyVal will be designed to produce green hydrogen, biofuels, and renewable energy, to decarbonise bp’s operations at its Spanish refinery.

BP Energía España president Andrés Guevara said: “We see Hyval as key to Castellón’s transformation and critical to supporting decarbonisation across the Valencia region.

“We aim to develop up to 2GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030 for green hydrogen production, helping decarbonize our operations and customers.

“And we plan to triple the refinery’s production of biofuels to help meet the growing demand for lower carbon fuels such as SAF.

“We believe HyVal can play an important role in Valencia region’s efforts to decarbonise and help support thousands of industrial jobs across the region.”

The first phase of the HyVal project includes the installation of a 200MW capacity electrolysis plant at Castellón refinery, which is expected to be operational in 2027.

The plant would produce up to 31,200 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum, which is initially used in the refinery as feedstock to produce SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel).

It will also be used for industries and heavy transport, to replace natural gas, eliminating more than 300,000 tons of CO 2 emissions per annum.

The HyVal second phase involves the expansion of the electrolysis plant until a capacity of up to 2GW of net installed power, which will be completed in 2030.

It would supply green hydrogen to address both regional and national demand, and export the remaining to Europe through the Mediterranean corridor of green hydrogen H2Med.

BP Spain and New Markets hydrogen vice president Carolina Mesa said: “The production of green hydrogen will be another step in strategic energy autonomy for Spain and more widely for Europe.”