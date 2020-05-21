Both agreements are for a term of two years to provide services to BP’s global offshore developments

BP signed two global framework agreements with Worley. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

BP International Limited (BP) and Worley have entered into two global framework agreements; one for conceptual engineering and the other for early engineering and front‐end engineering design (FEED) services.

Both agreements are for a term of two years to provide services to BP’s global offshore developments. Under the conceptual engineering agreement, Worley will provide concept selection and development services including appraisals, feasibility studies and technical definition studies.

These services enable BP to assess the viability of projects. Under the early engineering and FEED agreement, Worley’s services will include engineering design, further technical definition, project execution planning and development of project performance targets.

The services will be executed by our London and Houston offices with support from our global businesses, including Advisian and Worley’s global integrated delivery offices.

“We are pleased to be working with BP as a trusted partner through these framework agreements. As Australia’s leading energy services company, we are helping BP meet the world’s changing energy needs,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Source: Company Press Release