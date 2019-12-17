The three wells were completed safely, 40 days ahead of schedule and $30m under budget

Image: BP encounters gas in drilling offshore Mauritania, Senegal. Photo: courtesy of BP p.l.c.

UK-based oil and gas company BP has confirmed the potential of gas resources during its three-well drilling campaign offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

BP stated that the GTA-1, Yakaar-2 and Orca-1 appraisal wells drilled in 2019, encountered 160m of net pay. These three wells targeted nine hydrocarbon-bearing zones and found gas in all nine.

The wells were BP’s first operated wells in the area. All of them were completed carefully, 40 days ahead of schedule and $30m under budget.

The Orca-1 exploratory well was drilled in Mauritania’s C8 block with gas found in the original five sands targeted and a deeper zone.

BP exploration head Howard Leach said: “This is an exciting result as it proves that our seismic data is identifying hydrocarbon reservoirs deeper than we had previously thought.

“We have identified a large prospective area with considerable resource potential in Southern Mauritania.

“We will now conduct further appraisal drilling to help inform future development decisions.”

In December, BP, along with its partners, had taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Phase I of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development, located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.

Successful results of Yakaar-2 and Orca-1 could support future developments

The successful drilling campaign in 2019 is expected to support future developments, including a possible new development in Yakaar-Teranga in Senegal and the Bir Allah/Orca area in Southern Mauritania.

BP has entered into a partnership with Kosmos Energy and Petrosen in the Cayar Profond block (which includes Yakaar-2) in Senegal.

On the other hand, BP is working with Kosmos Energy, SMHPM and Petrosen in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim unit.

In Mauritania, BP’s working stake in offshore blocks C-6, C-8, C-12, and C-13 is 62%, with Kosmos Energy holding 28% and SMHPM holding 10%.

In Senegal, BP holds participating and effective working interests in the Saint-Louis Profond and Cayar Profond blocks offshore Senegal of 60%, with Kosmos Energy holding 30% and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (Petrosen) holding 10%.