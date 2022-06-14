Developer chose Boviet Solar's Vega Series bifacial PV modules

Developer chose Boviet Solar's Vega Series bifacial PV modules. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Boviet Solar, a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC PV cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has signed a contract to provide 255 MW of PV Modules to a leading global renewable energy developer. The PV modules will be used at a utility-scale solar project in the United States.

The developer chose Boviet Solar’s high-performance and high-efficiency Vega Series™ 550W PERC Monocrystalline – Bifacial Double-Glass PV Modules.

“Our Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust products components under stringent quality control steps and using high-tech manufacturing processes. As a result, clients can mitigate their project risk, lower their balance of system (BOS) cost, lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), receive a great return on investment (ROI), and realize long-term, reliable energy generation and savings,” said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

Boviet Solar’s PV modules feature high-purity monocrystalline wafer technology combined with PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, large cell design and robust product components.

“That combination of technologies means our modules capture more photons, produce more energy, and ultimately pack more power per module. And it means developers can rely on our modules to perform reliably regardless of the installation scenario and environmental conditions,” Cen added.

Boviet Solar’s PV Modules have been listed on the PVEL top performance PV Module scorecard since 2019. The company has achieved BloombergNEF’s Tier 1 status since 2017.

Source: Company Press Release