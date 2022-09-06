Botswana Diamonds plans to review all the available data on Reivilo prior to finalising its exploration programme

Picture of a diamond-bearing kimberlite rock. (Credit: Woudloper/Wikipedia)

Botswana Diamonds plc (AIM: BOD), is pleased to announce that it has been granted a five-year prospecting licence until June 2027 on ground containing the Reivilo cluster of kimberlites (“Reivilo”) in the Barkley West area of South Africa. Reivilo is located approximately 110 kilometres north-east of the actively producing Finsch diamond mine.

Exploration by the previous licence-holder was reported to have delineated a cluster of three kimberlite pipes, with sizes of 3.1 hectares, 1.7 hectares and 0.9 hectares all within a 250-metre radius.

Samples of the drilling core produced G10 and eclogitic garnets which are the optimal indicators for diamondiferous kimberlites.

Botswana Diamonds plans to review all the available data on Reivilo prior to finalising its exploration programme.

John Teeling, chairman, commented; “We are very pleased with this award. When the ground became recently available, we immediately applied for the area. Botswana Diamonds management have long been aware of the diamond potential of this ground, and so we are delighted to have finally been awarded this high-profile exploration ground and look forward to updating shareholders in the near future on developments”.

Source: Company Press Release