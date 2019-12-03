The commissioning of this wind farm increases Boralex's capacity to 975 MW in France and a total of 2,040 MW worldwide

Seuil du Cambrésis wind farm. Photo: courtesy of Boralex Inc.

Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BLX) announces the commercial commissioning of the 24 MW installed capacity Seuil du Cambrésis wind farm located in France’s Nord department. The commissioning of this wind farm increases Boralex’s capacity to 975 MW in France and a total of 2,040 MW worldwide.

“Seuil du Cambrésis is the 5th wind farm we’ve installed this year as part of our strategic plan; it will enable us to reach our 1,000 MW of installed capacity in France by 2020, which will also mark the 30th anniversary of our company,” said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager, Boralex Europe.

The wind farm is financed through the credit facility included in the refinancing transaction announced on November 28th.

The 15-year feed-in premium agreement for the wind farm comprising seven Vestas V117 wind turbines, with a capacity of 3.45 MW each, entered into force on December 1, 2019. The wind farm is expected to contribute about €4.8 million (or $7 million Canadian) to Boralex’s annualized EBITDA(A) with an annual electricity production estimated at more than 74,400 MWh, which will avoid the emission of nearly 5,580 tons of CO₂.

Source: Company Press Release