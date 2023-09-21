Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in South America

Bocana starts Diamond Drilling Program at the Escala Project. (Credit: Bocana Resources Corp.)

Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) (“Bocana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2,000 metre diamond drilling campaign, with Leduc Drilling S.R.L. of La Paz, Bolivia, on the Escala area concession in Southwest Bolivia. This is the Company’s inaugural drilling program and is expected to take several weeks to complete phase 1 (“Phase I”) of this drilling campaign.

The Phase I program will be conducted using NQ size core drilling in nine locations. Upon completion of Phase I, drilling will stop until all assay results have been received prior to planning the second phase of drilling, a proposed 3,000 metre follow up drilling program.

The largest portion drilling program is expected to occur in the Cerro Galapago area of the Escala concession and is projected to have a total of five of the nine proposed drill holes located around it, as identified on the attached Escala area map. The only historic drilling completed on this large near surface porphyry target were vertically drilled in the very central area with a high chargeability/very low resistivity anomaly; this area typically hosts lower grade mineralization and is usually not the primary area to test.

Additionally, the Company intends to drill two shallow dipping, 250 metre length, drill holes in the Cerro Blanco area. As previously reported, the vast majority of prior drilling efforts were completed by drilling vertically dipping drill holes. Recent data suggests a near vertically dipping, structural influence on mineralization; therefore, the Company believes that this area has not been properly evaluated from drill testing.

The remaining planned holes will be drilled along the main mine trend to the east where there are known historical precious/base metal veins. The induced polarization geophysical survey located an area of high chargeability and resistivity anomalies indicating an area of silicification/quartz veining with high sulphide content that has not been drill tested. Bocana plans to complete a fence of two holes, both 250 metres in length, across these geophysical anomalies.

Timothy J. Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Bocana, commented: “Management is excited to kick off our inaugural 2000 metre, diamond drilling program on our Escala Concession in Bolivia. Primarily by drill testing of our 2000 x 2000 metre Cerro Galapago, induced polarization, changeability anomaly, that is related to a large porphyry system. Following that, detailed geological mapping and systematic sampling of the cut core will provide a good insight as to the extent and grade of the porphyry mineralization. We will certainly be keeping our shareholders and the market updated as our exploration programs advance over the coming months.”

Source: Company Press Release