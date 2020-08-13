BLM Utah has launched a 10-day public comment period, which is scheduled to be closed on 21 August 2020

BLM will offer about 27,387 acres during the September 2020 lease sale. (Credit: skeeze from Pixabay)

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah is planning to offer 23 parcels, totalling about 27,387.86 acres, during the September 2020 oil and gas lease sale for exploration and production.

As part of the plan, BLM Utah has launched a 10-day public comment period, which is scheduled to be closed on 21 August 2020.

BLM plans to offer parcels managed by its Richfield, Vernal, Price and Fillmore Field Offices in Juab, Sanpete, Sevier, Emery, Duchesne and Uintah counties.

BLM state director Greg Sheehan said: “Understanding the nature of the proposed parcels, as well as gathering input from local communities, partners and the public are a priority for me as the new State Director for BLM Utah.

“The BLM supports the recreation and tourism industry as an important source of revenue in Utah, while also responsibly leasing and supporting our nation’s energy independence.”

BLM to exclude parcels for lease sale located within Grand or San Juan counties

BLM said it would not offer parcels for sale located within Grand or San Juan counties, which are managed by the Moab Field Office.

The ten-year leases are a contract to explore and develop potential oil and gas resources at the land parcels.

The lease, however, will have the option to extend subject to the establishment of production on the lease.

In a press statement, BLM said: “The BLM contributes to state and local jobs and revenues by providing opportunities for oil and gas leasing and recreation and plays an important role in supporting a vital economy in Utah.”

