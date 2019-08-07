To support gas processing innovations, Black & Veatch is enhancing its ability to provide clients with FLNG expertise that offers cost and operational efficiencies

Image: Offshore oil rig. Photo: Courtesy of D Thory/Pixabay

LNG technologies, such as floating LNG (FLNG) innovations, driven by its shorter construction lead times and lower capital investment costs, are increasingly becoming a viable option for increased gas deployments. FLNG helps mitigate siting constraints that shore-based infrastructure may face.

At the same time, the continued need for a balanced power generation portfolio as well as the need to address energy security and environmental concerns are driving rapid growth in the gas industry.

To support this, Black & Veatch is enhancing its ability to provide clients with FLNG expertise that offers cost and operational efficiencies.

“As countries seek alternatives to baseload feedstock for power generation and, in some instances the need to address heavily subsidized fuel oil-based generation, gas-fired generation offers a reliable alternative that helps create a more balanced energy portfolio. Floating liquified natural gas (FLNG) technologies provide LNG exporters and importers flexible, mobile liquefaction and regasification infrastructure,” says Jim Schnieders, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Asia & Floating Offshore Solutions – Oil & Gas.

Black & Veatch is a global leader in FLNG, with multiple first-of-a-kind projects, now fully performance-tested and operational. These include:

The world’s first barge-based floating liquefaction unit deployed offshore Argentina

First-of-a-kind conversion of an LNG carrier to a FLNG vessel, deployed offshore Cameroon

India’s first floating storage and regasification (FSRU) terminal project

The company’s role encompasses front end engineering design – and detailed design – through to full engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) solutions. These projects span both tanker and barge-based LNG export and import infrastructure operating around the world.

In his new role, Schnieders will lead Black & Veatch’s global Floating Offshore Solutions team, and the oil & gas team in Asia. He takes over the roles from Bob Germinder who retired after a 33-year well-respected career at Black & Veatch. Under Germinder’s leadership, the world’s first barge-based floating liquefaction unit successfully completed performance testing in Nantong, China and will be based in Argentina. It was the first time in history, LNG had been produced onboard a floating facility. In addition, another FLNG vessel went into commercial operation in Cameroon, and a third has begun development, each relying on Black & Veatch’s PRICO® technology and engineering and procurement capabilities.

Source: Company Press Release