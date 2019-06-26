Located in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, the 41MW power plant had started supplying electricity to the national grid last summer

Image: Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, KG at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Templeborough Biomass Power Plant Ltd.

The Templeborough Biomass Power Plant has been officially inaugurated by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, KG.

Located in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, the 41MW power plant had started supplying electricity to the national grid last summer. This is enough to power 78,000 homes, while saving over 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year. The plant generates clean energy using waste wood as fuel.

Templeborough Biomass Power Plant was established to develop, construct and maintain the biomass power plant. The company is managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a Danish fund specialising in offering tailor-made investments in energy infrastructure assets. CIP invested £160m in building the Templeborough plant.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners senior partner Christina Grumstrup Sørensen said: “We are very proud to formally inaugurate our plant and to have His Royal Highness The Duke of York visit to make the day extra special. We were delighted to be able to discuss with him the benefits of renewable energy in the fight against climate change.”

The power plant was built by a consortium of Birmingham based Interserve Construction and Danish contractor Babcock & Wilcox Vølund. Vølund has been in power generating business since 1898.

CIP acquired 100% stake in the Templeborough project in 2015

In 2015, CIP acquired a 100% stake in the project and created a company to develop the biomass power plant. Babcock & Wilcox Vølund was given the responsibility of designing, manufacturing the operating the plant and Interserve was responsible for the plant’s construction.

CI Biomass managing director Tim Forrest said: “It has been a pleasure to celebrate the day with the project partners and reflect on the great work that has brought us to this point. We are now looking forward to many successful years of working with the local community here in Rotherham and generating clean, green energy for homes across South Yorkshire.”