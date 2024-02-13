The aim of the contract is to ensure the reliability of the critical Forties Pipeline System (FPS), which transports and processes oil and gas from the North Sea

Bilfinger secures major contract from INEOS to support maintenance of Forties pipeline system. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Bilfinger has been awarded a large-scale maintenance contract by INEOS FPS. The aim of the contract is to ensure the reliability of the critical Forties Pipeline System (FPS), which transports and processes oil and gas from the North Sea. The 3-year contract with an option of a further 2-year extension marks the continuation of a long-standing partnership that has existed for over a decade.

Under the agreement, Bilfinger will provide access, insulation, coating and fireproofing services for projects as well as maintenance work for both the onshore and offshore facilities of the 169-kilometer pipeline system. The contract, which took effect at the beginning of January 2024, will be executed by Bilfinger’s Maintenance and Insulation, Scaffolding and Corrosion Protection (ISP) business units. Around 130 Bilfinger employees will be on site every day to ensure efficient and comprehensive service delivery. INEOS will benefit from the strong regional presence and expertise of the executing business unit Bilfinger UK.

“Our ambition to be the number one partner in efficiency and sustainability, together with our longstanding investment in development of local personnel, positions us perfectly to support INEOS extend the life of the critical FPS infrastructure while minimizing its environmental impact,” says Sandy Bonner, President Engineering & Maintenance UK at Bilfinger. “In our longstanding partnership, we continue to share the commitment to continuously improve the effectiveness of maintenance and the efficiency of service delivery; continually improving asset reliability and meeting operational efficiency challenges.”

Since 1975, the FPS has been the vanguard of the UK’s North Sea oil and gas industry – safely transporting and processing billions of barrels of crude oil from 85 offshore oil fields. Under INEOS ownership, the FPS has entered a new phase in its lifecycle to prolong the life of the system by at least 20 years supporting North Sea production into the 2040s, underwritten by a strategy with three key elements: Sustainability, Investment and Local Community.

To reach this 2040+ goal requires targeted investment in the infrastructure, critical to ensuring they are still operating efficiently, safely and sustainably for the next twenty years and beyond. In 2018 INEOS FPS announced a £500million strategic investment in the FPS to reconfigure the system, extend its life and continue to support North Sea oil and gas production, sustainably, into the long-term.

Bilfinger’s comprehensive services are supporting its customer in this mission. The company’s maintenance services not only optimize asset performance, but also sustainably extend the lifetime of the pipelines. In addition, by ensuring proper insulation and sealing, energy consumption is reduced and environmental impact is minimized.

“We look forward to continuing this collaboration. Bilfinger’s drive for continuous improvement and its ability to respond flexibly to our priorities and strategic objectives have been key contributors,” says Ewan MacAngus Operations Director of INEOS FPS.

As a strategic partner to the process industry, Bilfinger is a driving force in the industry’s transition to greater efficiency and sustainability in existing plants and new technologies. With more than 60 years of experience in the oil and gas industry the Group offers comprehensive services for the entire life cycle of onshore and offshore facilities from a single source.

Source: Company Press Release