The award is part of the previously-announced supply agreement between BHGE and Venture Global LNG for the Calcasieu Pass LNG project

Image: BHGE to deploy advanced technologies to deliver power island system (PIS). Photo: Courtesy of jpenrose from Pixabay.

Baker Hughes (BHGE), a GE company, has secured a contract from Venture Global LNG, along with a notice to proceed for the construction of a complete LNG technology solution for the Calcasieu Pass LNG project.

BHGE said that following Venture Global’s final investment decision and financial close for Calcasieu Pass, the final notice to proceed (FNTP) has been granted.

In addition, the award is part of the previously-announced supply agreement, which includes BHGE’s modular liquefaction trains, power generation and electrical distribution equipment for the Calcasieu Pass Project.

To be built with an investment of £3.71b, the Calcasieu Pass LNG project, which is being built in Louisiana, will have a nameplate capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Venture Global co-CEOs’ Bob Pender and Mike Sabel said: “Our teams have been working successfully together for years engineering, designing and now fabricating our process system.

“Today’s announcement allows us to complete construction of our export facility and realize our commitment to deliver U.S.-produced, low-cost energy to the world. We look forward to continuing to execute alongside BHGE.”

BHGE to provide LNG liquefaction train system for Calcasieu Pass Project

Under the contract, BHGE is expected to provide an LNG liquefaction train system with 18 modularised compression trains across nine blocks, for a total capacity of 10MTPA.

BHGE said that the modularised system facilitates a turnkey approach enabling faster installation and lower construction and operational costs. The modules are planned to be manufactured, assembled, tested and transported from BHGE’s advanced manufacture plants in Italy.

In addition, the company is expected to leverage advanced technologies to deliver a comprehensive power island system (PIS) that includes power generation and electrical distribution equipment for the facility.

BHGE turbo machinery & process solutions president and CEO Rod Christie said: “By providing innovative LNG technology solutions to projects such as Calcasieu Pass, BHGE is continuing to help unlock the potential of natural gas. We are proud to be a strategic partner for such an innovative and important project for the U.S. LNG market.

“As global energy demand continues to grow and with it an increasing focus on energy transition in the coming decades, we will see more adoption of gas solutions in the energy mix, making the availability, flexibility and cost of natural gas important factors in shaping the future of energy.”

BHGE is planning to start the equipment delivery in the second half of 2020 and is also expected to provide the related field support services to help the oversight, installation, and commissioning of the supplied equipment.