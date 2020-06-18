Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with common shares listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the US, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe

Benchmark starts Gold-Silver exploration drill program. (Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.)

Benchmark Metals is pleased to announce work crews have started mobilizing drill rigs and technical crews to its gold-silver project as it embarks on the largest drill program scheduled in the Toodoggone region for 2020. The Company has up to 50,000 metres of planned drilling with the majority of new drilling focused on resource expansion and definition drilling. Benchmark sees potential to convert the existing exploration targets into a multi-million-ounce gold-silver Mineral Resource Estimate. A limited amount of drilling will test new exploration targets that exhibit anomalous geological features for the discovery of new at surface mineralized zones. The road-accessible Lawyers Gold-Silver Project located 45 km from the world-class Kemess Au-Cu Porphyry Deposit.

John Williamson, CEO commented, “Benchmark will have 5 drill rigs turning and anticipates results from late July to December, 2020. The aggressive drill program is the first major milestone towards establishing a new resource estimate to be followed by economics that demonstrate the viability of a new gold-silver mine”.

Source: Company Press Release