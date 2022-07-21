The State Supreme Court overturned the suspension order issued by the Agrarian Court on the grounds that there was no evidence of damage or harm to the riverside people and that they were properly consulted as part of the environmental studies conducted by Belo Sun

The Agrarian Court previously ordered the suspension until a socio-environmental study. (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay)

Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“ Belo Sun ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: BSX; OTCQX: BSXGF) reports that the Supreme Court of Pará State (the “ State Supreme Court ”) has overturned the suspension order issued by the Agrarian Court of Altamira (the “ Agrarian Court ”) related to the Construction License (“ LI ”) and Environmental License (“ LP ”) (see press release dated May 24, 2022).

The Agrarian Court previously ordered the suspension of the LI and LP until a socio-environmental study of the riverside peoples, at a minimum distance of 10 km from the Volta Grande Project, be carried out, on both banks of the Xingu River, as well as prior, free, and informed consultation and the consent of the riverside peoples, by the State of Pará, as provided for in Article 6 of Convention No. 169 of the International Labour Organization.

The State Supreme Court overturned the suspension order issued by the Agrarian Court on the grounds that there was no evidence of damage or harm to the riverside people and that they were properly consulted as part of the environmental studies conducted by Belo Sun. The State Supreme Court also ruled that the decision of the Agrarian Court causes damage to the Company and stated that there should be no obstacles for Belo Sun to continue with the environmental licensing process while complying with the legal requirements determined by the applicable environmental and judicial authorities.

Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the ruling by the Supreme Court of Pará State and this decision confirms our belief that Belo Sun properly consulted with all local communities, including the communities living along the Xingu River. Management continues to work diligently to advance the Volta Grande Gold Project.”

