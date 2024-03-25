Bechtel is a global company with a 70-year history in Australia. Its Mining and Metals global business unit has delivered critical minerals mining and processing projects around the globe

Bechtel contract to support engineering at the Dubbo Project. (Credit: Australian Strategic Materials)

Australian Strategic Materials Limited (ASM or the Company) (ASX:ASM) is pleased to advise that its subsidiary Australian Strategic Materials (Holdings) Pty Ltd (ASMH) has appointed global engineering company Bechtel Mining and Metals, Inc (Bechtel) to conduct Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services for ASM’s rare earths and critical minerals Dubbo Project in New South Wales (NSW).

The contract will see Bechtel progress design of both the process plant and non-process infrastructure (NPI) facilities at the Dubbo Project to support the Company commencing the execution phase.

Key areas of the work involved in the Bechtel contract scope include:

· Progressing the engineering in readiness for commencement of the execution phase, and to support the procurement of long lead items and site preparation works.

· Finalise the Dubbo Project strategies, execution plans, baseline scope and standards to drive the procurement process for engagement of the execution contractors and to support ‘readiness’ for execution.

· Identify early works opportunities for program reduction and or reduction of implementation risk.

In parallel, ASMH will complete work required to meet the project environmental impact statement and development consent commitments required during the FEED services period.

At completion of the FEED services, Bechtel will deliver to ASMH documentation that will support (along with other inputs and work to be undertaken) ASMH finalising a feasibility study on the construction and operation of the project. The feasibility study will include an updated capital cost estimate, operating cost estimate and project schedule. This will allow ASM to progress key funding activities and provides a critical path to taking final investment decision (FID) on the Dubbo Project.

“We are delighted to announce this contract with Bechtel, one of the world’s leading engineering and construction companies with extensive experience in the mining and metals sector. The Bechtel team bring deep understanding of the Dubbo Project through their prior work on the NPI services contract and have established a proven ability to deliver and work collaboratively in their performance to date on this work. The FEED services will progress our engineering work and provide critical inputs to enable us to take final investment decision and commence execution of the Dubbo Project,” said Ms Rowena Smith, Managing Director and CEO of ASM.

Source: Company Press Release