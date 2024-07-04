The Winterfell oil project is producing through a tieback with the Heidelberg spar. (Credit: swingingin on Freeimages.com)

Beacon Offshore Energy and its partners have started oil production from the Winterfell development in the US Gulf of Mexico through a subsea tieback to the Heidelberg spar.

Discovered in 2021 and subsequently appraised in the following year, Winterfell is being developed in a phased manner. The first phase has commenced with two production wells now operational and increasing production.

A final investment decision to develop the Winterfell discovery was made in January 2024 with an intent to draw first oil in Q2 2024.

Subsea hookup to the Heidelberg spar was achieved in April 2024, but subsequent work delays resulted in first oil from Winterfell being slightly delayed from initial expectations.

The Heidelberg spar, which is located approximately 21km from the Winterfell field, is operated by Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, a third well is undergoing drilling and is projected to come online by the end of Q3 2024. These initial three wells are anticipated to collectively achieve a gross production of around 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Overall, the first phase of the Winterfell development comprises five wells and is expected to yield approximately 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, with potential for additional production from subsequent phases.

Beacon Offshore Energy holds a 35.41% operating stake in the Miocene-aged project situated primarily in Green Canyon blocks 943, 944, 987, and 988, with a water depth of approximately 5,200ft.

Other partners include Kosmos Energy (25.04%), Westlawn GOM Asset 3 (15%), Red Willow Offshore (12.5%), Alta Mar Energy (Winterfell) (7.55%), and CSL Exploration (4.5%).

Kosmos Energy chairman and CEO Andrew Inglis said: “The startup of Winterfell is another significant milestone for Kosmos as we continue to deliver the projects to achieve our growth targets by year-end 2024.

“With high margin barrels, low carbon intensity and a quick expected payback, Winterfell has the right characteristics for Kosmos’ portfolio. Kosmos is eager to continue developing the Greater Winterfell area which we believe has significant future upside potential.”