The Tarantula Deep-1 well, drilled using the Ventia 106 rig, reached a total depth of 4,121m, intersecting a 63m gross section of high-quality Kingia Sandstone reservoir, with a net gas pay of 10m above the contact confirmed by gas sampling

Beach Energy makes new gas discovery in Perth Basin. (Credit: Brad Weaver on Unsplash)

Australian oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy has made a gas discovery at Tarantula Deep-1 well in the Perth Basin, located in Western Australia.

The Tarantula Deep-1 well was drilled using Ventia 106 rig, and reached a total depth of 4,121m and intersected a 63m gross section of high-quality Kingia Sandstone reservoir.

It intersected a gas water contact within the Kingia reservoir, with a net gas pay of 10m above the contact confirmed by gas sampling.

The well was drilled down-dip to identify the depth of gas water contact to provide greater certainty of recoverable gas in place and to facilitate optimal development planning.

Beach Energy interim CEO Bruce Clement said: “Two gas discoveries from our first three operated exploration wells is a great start to the campaign.

“The results at Tarantula Deep 1 have improved our understanding of the Kingia reservoir extent in the Beharra Springs area and give us greater confidence in future development and near field exploration within the immediate region.

“With gas demand in Western Australia increasing, and further success in our exploration program, we see our Perth Basin business as continuing to grow in importance for the West Coast gas market.”

According to the preliminary analysis of results, the outcomes from the Tarantula Deep-1 discovery are consistent with pre-drill estimates.

The discovery is comparable to the offset well Beharra Springs Deep-1 and will be suspended to allow for future development of the discovery, said the Australian oil and gas company.

Beach Energy will move the Ventia 106 rig to the Waitsia field soon to drill the Waitsia 11 development well.

Upon completion of Waitsia 11, it will continue the Perth Basin drilling campaign with the Beharra Springs Deep 2 development well, followed by the Redback Deep 1 exploration well.