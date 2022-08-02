The global resource for Bankan, including NE Bankan and Bankan Creek deposits, is now increased to 79.5 million tonnes at 1.63g/t Au for 4.2Moz of gold

Bankan gold project mineral resource updated. (Credit: Rita from Pixabay)

Australian mining company Predictive Discovery has announced an updated JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource statement for its Bankan gold project in Guinea.

The total mineral resource of NE Bankan deposit now becomes 72.3 million tonnes at 1.65g/t Au for 3.9 million ounces (Moz) of gold, an 18% increase from the initial 3.3Moz.

The global resource for Bankan, including NE Bankan and Bankan Creek deposits, increases to 79.5 million tonnes at 1.63g/t Au for 4.2Moz of gold.

It includes the initial high-grade underground resource directly below the optimised pit shell of 283 938 t at 4.85g/t for 44,000oz, said the company.

Predictive Discovery managing director Andrew Pardey said: “Bankan is one of the most significant gold discoveries ever made in West Africa and may possibly become the region’s next tier-one gold mine.

“Since our Maiden Resource on 30 September 2021, we have added an extra 569,000 ounces at NE Bankan to achieve an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.2Moz grading 1.63g/t gold.

“Importantly, the most exciting step-out hole completed, BNERD0113, is below the current Resource model therefore we will continue with more infill work to convert these results into Resources.”

Bankan project is located in the southwestern portion of the Siguiri Basin, 550km away from Guinea’s capital Conakry, in northeast Guinea.

The project spans a total area of 356km2, with four exploration permits, Kaninko, Saman, Bokoro and Argo.

Argo permit is held in a joint venture with the owners of local company Argo Mining, while the remaining three are by subsidiaries of Predictive Discovery.

The company is currently carrying out drilling operations at the Bankan project, alongside aircore and power auger programmes.

Initial metallurgical test work for the deeper high-grade zone within the optimised pit shell completed leaching within 24 hours for an average recovery of 92%.

The deepest diamond hole, dubbed BNERD0113, is situated outside the reported Mineral Resource area, and is currently defined as unclassified material.

The updated resource includes 83 Reverse Circulation or Diamond Drill (RCDD) and 134 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes for a total of 52,316.8m of drilling, said Predictive.