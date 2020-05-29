The agreement begins in 2021 and will cover about 100GWh of the project’s power annually

Ball signs PPA with wpd for 42MW Corralnuevo wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

German wind and solar projects developer wpd has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with Ball Corporation for the output generated from the 42MW Corralnuevo wind farm in Spain.

The agreement begins in 2021 and will cover about 100GWh of the project’s power annually.

Located on the Torozos plateau in the Spanish region of Valladolid, Castilla y León, the project is a part of wpd’s Torozos wind project cluster.

The cluster also includes the Las Panaderas, El Poleo and Navillas wind projects, for which wpd has already signed long-term PPAs and the projects have a combined capacity of 135MW.

The Corralnuevo project comprises 12 Siemens Gamesa G132-3

Ball Beverage Packaging Europe president Ron Lewis said: “Entering into the Power Purchase Agreement for the Corralnuevo wind farm with wpd underlines our commitment to a low-carbon future and to meet the environmental objectives of our customers.

“In line with our commitment to reducing our CO2 emissions, it will enable us to reduce our Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions in Europe by approximately 24%.”

wpd, the Bremen-based developer and operator of onshore and offshore wind farms, has recently commenced construction on the Corralnuevo firm.

The project will feature 12 Siemens Gamesa G132-3,465MW wind turbines with a hub height of 114m.

The facility is planned to be connected to the Spanish power grid through the connection point in La Mudarra, which is claimed to be the largest substation in the northeast of the country.

WPD onshore PPA project manager Wilko Smidt said: “The fact that we have gained another major company as a partner for PPAs in Ball and are able to support them in realizing a climate-friendly energy supply, represents wonderful affirmation of our commitment to renewable energies.

“At the same time, this success strengthens our positioning as an experienced and reliable partner for PPAs in the renewable energy market.”