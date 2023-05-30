Balkan Mining and Minerals (BMM) plans to conduct surface mapping and rock chip sampling at Corvette North and Corvette Northwest Lithium Projects to define targets for subsequent exploration

BMM to conduct exploration activities at Corvette North and Corvette Northwest Lithium Projects. (Credit: Dnn87/ commons.wikimedia.org)

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (BMM) is delighted to announce that it will commence exploration activities at its 100% owned Corvette North and Corvette Northwest Lithium Projects in Quebec, Canada.

Since the Company secured these projects in December 2022, it has been focused on advancing them by planning its initial surface mapping and rock chip sampling programme. This programme will help in defining targets for subsequent exploration work.

Thus far, the work has involved recruiting the required personnel and contractors, as well as waiting for favourable weather conditions to maximise the programme’s chances of success. The programme will concentrate on the areas within the project that contain Amphibolites, which are known to host spodumene-bearing pegmatites. BMM acknowledges that both projects contain these formations.

Balkan Mining and Minerals managing director Ross Cotton said: “Within six months of adding Corvette North and Corvette Northwest to our Canadian exploration portfolio, the BMM team is embarking on an important phase of summer exploration work commencing in June.

“Our programme will include surface mapping and rock chip sampling, which are vital tools in advancing these exciting projects.”

BMM’s Corvette North and Corvette Northwest Projects are situated in northern Quebec, specifically in the central sections of the La Grande Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Region, Quebec.

The property is located directly north and northwest of Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Lithium Project.

The rock formations within the La Grande Greenstone Belt primarily consist of amphibolite facies, mafic to ultramafic metavolcanics, and intermediate to mafic paragneiss units. This geological composition is similar to that of PMET Corvette property, where pegmatite intrusions are hosted within amphibolite rocks derived from basalt.