Balfour Beatty will work directly with Hoban Group’s specialist cabling subsidiary Taihan Cable and Solution on potential large-scale onshore power transmission and distribution projects across the UK

Balfour Beatty signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hoban Group on power transmission and distribution projects (Credit: Balfour Beatty plc)

Balfour Beatty, the global infrastructure group, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hoban Group, a prominent construction company headquartered in South Korea. The collaboration aims to develop a distinctive portfolio featuring advanced designs, specialised products, and customer-centric services.

Under this agreement, Balfour Beatty will collaborate closely with Taihan Cable and Solution, a specialised cabling subsidiary of Hoban Group. Together, they will explore opportunities for significant onshore Power Transmission and Distribution projects throughout the UK.

Being the foremost Power Transmission contractor in the UK, boasting a century of expertise and a workforce of approximately 3,000 dedicated professionals in the Power Transmission and Distribution sector, Balfour Beatty is set to merge its formidable capabilities in ensuring reliable energy supply with Taihan Cable and Solution’s extensive 70 years of experience in crafting cutting-edge cabling products.

This collaboration will centre on providing sustainable, low-carbon solutions, placing a premium on Modern Methods of Construction and leveraging Building Information Modeling to enhance efficiencies and productivity across upcoming projects.

Balfour Beatty chief technology officer Chris Johnson said: “At Balfour Beatty, our unique end-to-end capabilities means we are perfectly positioned to capitalise on the emerging UK energy market opportunities and deliver the critical national infrastructure required for the UK to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

“This latest partnership with Hoban Group is built on true collaboration and will further strengthen our ability to deliver high quality sustainable solutions for large-scale onshore Power Transmission and Distribution projects.”

Hoban Group chairman Kim Sun Kyu said: “The partnership will strengthen the strategic relationship two parties have been developing and we will deliver collaborative business models such as exchange of technical knowledge and resources. This collaboration will assist UK Government’s Net Zero target.”

This partnership reinforces Balfour Beatty’s dedication to meeting the escalating need for clean and reliable energy throughout the UK. It builds upon the company’s existing Memorandum of Understanding with Aker Solutions and Holtec Britain, signed just last year.