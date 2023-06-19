Under the contract, Baker Hughes will be responsible to supply eight deep water trees and three Aptara manifolds in addition to the associated subsea production control system and flexible risers and jumpers for the African offshore oil and gas project

Baker Hughes will supply the Aptara lightweight compact subsea trees for the Baleine phase 2 project. (Credit: Baker Hughes)

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has won a subsea contract by Eni and Petroci pertaining to the Baleine phase 2 project in Ivory Coast.

Under the contract, Baker Hughes will be responsible to deliver eight deep water trees and three Aptara manifolds. The company will also supply the associated subsea production control system alongside flexible risers and jumpers.

The value of the contract was not revealed by Baker Hughes.

A configured-to-order product portfolio will be delivered by the oilfield services provider across subsea production and flexible pipe systems. These will be built to yield optimum cost effectiveness, installation, and life-of-field value, said the company.

Complemented by subsea production controls and flexible pipe systems, the deepwater trees and manifolds are expected to deliver both efficiency and cost-effectiveness under challenging conditions. The modular design of the systems will help in shortening lead times, which is important for the economic viability of such development projects, said Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes oilfield services and equipment executive vice president Maria Claudia said: “This collaboration between Baker Hughes and Eni is Africa’s first development project with clear Scope 1 and 2 carbon reduction goals and will deliver innovative technology that will enhance the energy security in Ivory Coast.

“Ensuring that energy is locally available is an increasingly profound challenge, and we applaud the efforts of Eni and companies like it to shape an abundant energy future for Africa. We are proud of the confidence placed in us to accelerate the execution of this important project.”

Eni and PetroCi, which is an Ivorian state-owned national oil and gas company, are developing the Baleine oil and gas field in the CI-101 and CI-802 blocks.

The Baleine discovery has an estimated 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of associated gas in place. It was made in July 2022 during the drilling of the Baleine East 1X well in the CI-802 block.

In September 2021, Eni made an oil discovery in the CI-101 block.