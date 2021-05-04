Baker Hughes will supply subsea production and injection manifolds, subsea control modules, subsea connection systems and associated services

Baker Hughes awarded subsea contract for Petrobras’ Marlim and Voador fields in Brazil. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Baker Hughes has been awarded a subsea oilfield equipment contract from Petrobras as part of the Marlim and Voador field revitalization plan in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil. The contract includes several key technologies from Baker Hughes’ Subsea Connect portfolio and will provide Petrobras with a connected suite of solutions to help drive efficiencies, reduce costs and improve execution speed.

Baker Hughes will supply up to five subsea production and injection manifold systems, which benefit from a lightweight and compact design for installation from smaller vessels and include integrated hydraulic connection systems and retrievable choke modules to realize life of field cost savings. The manifold systems will also include Baker Hughes’ field proven vertical mechanical clamp connection system which increases installation efficiencies.

In addition to the manifold systems, Baker Hughes will provide 32 modular, structured, subsea control modules – called Modpods – which are powered by the company’s industry leading, ultra-reliable SemStar5 technology, manufactured in the company’s Nailsea facility in Bristol, UK. The modules have extensive field deployment history with a mean time between failures of more than 150 years, which is 10 times better than the industry average as measured by the Offshore and Onshore Reliability Data (Oreada).

“This order is an important example of how Subsea Connect is bringing structured technology to improve execution certainty,” said Neil Saunders, executive vice president of Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes. “We are able to deliver world-class subsea solutions with a breadth of expertise and skills to bring flexibility, scalability and versatility to complex projects. We are proud to partner with Petrobras on the revitalization of Marlim and Voador and offer our latest subsea technologies for Brazil.”

“This contract is a culmination of our multi-year engagement with Petrobras and builds on our history supplying subsea production systems to deepwater projects in Brazil,” said Adyr Tourinho, vice president of Brazil and Oilfield Equipment for Latin America at Baker Hughes. “Our lightweight, compact technology is engineered to combat the most demanding conditions found in today’s deepwater environments.”

The contract will include a global team of experts delivering the subsea production and injection manifold systems, subsea control modules, subsea connection systems and field installation support. The manifold systems will be fabricated, tested and assembled in Baker Hughes’ Centre of Excellence facility in Jandira, Brazil.

Source: Company Press Release