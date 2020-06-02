It is expected that the ramp-up to production at levels seen prior to March 31, 2020, could take approximately two weeks

Avino announces phased ramp-up to resume mining operations. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines announces it is starting a phased ramp-up of operational activities today at its Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. On May 15, 2020, the Mexican Federal Government authorized the resumption of mining activities as of June 1, 2020, for municipalities that present low or no known cases of COVID-19, subject to criteria defined by the Secretariat of Health. The Company is pleased to announce that it received acceptance by the Secretariat of Health and has been granted approval to recommence regular production mining activities in an orderly, gradual and cautious manner, as of today.

“I am very appreciative of the way our team in Mexico handled the difficult challenges faced during the last few months due to the global pandemic,” said David Wolfin, President & CEO of Avino. “I am also pleased that we are able to start our phased approach to recommencing operations and production activities. The health and safety of our employees remain our top priority, and we will continue with our enhanced safety measures and prevention practices.”

It is expected that the ramp-up to production at levels seen prior to March 31, 2020, could take approximately two weeks as the Company implements the back to work guidelines in accordance with the approved plan. The Company is also establishing safe transportation for its mine workers to comply with protective measures for them and the local communities, as well as a number of other safety precautions, including onsite daily monitoring provided by two medical doctors, mandatory personal protective equipment, and infection prevention and control training, to ensure the health and well-being of its employees and their families.

We extend our appreciation to all stakeholders, shareholders, local communities, all employees and their families for their patience and cooperation during this time, and once the ramp-up is complete, the Company will provide an update.

Source: Company Press Release